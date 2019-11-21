59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

59ºF

News

Prosecutors to make announcement on man linked to Daytona Beach serial killings

He is also accused of murdering a woman in Jupiter

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: crime, Volusia County
Robert Hayes, 37, is accused of killing 32-year-old Rachel Bey in 2016. Authorities in Daytona Beach say he is a suspect in at least three other murders. (Image: Palm Beach County Jail)

Volusia County – Volusia prosecutors and investigators are set to make an announcement on Robert Hayes at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Hayes is accused of murdering a woman in Jupiter in 2016.

He is facing first-degree murder charges out of Palm Beach County.

DNA links Florida murder suspect to Daytona Beach serial killings, police say

Palm Bay County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Hayes

This past September, Daytona Beach Police said Hayes’ DNA is linked to the deaths of two women killed between 2005-2006 in Daytona Beach.

"We had nothing as to what a suspect was, and to be able to come from nothing and be able to have a DNA and get the actual guy in custody, that's huge," Police Chief Craig Capri said.

The 37-year-old has not yet been charged with the Daytona Beach cases.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon Jankowski

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.