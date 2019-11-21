Prosecutors to make announcement on man linked to Daytona Beach serial killings

Volusia County – Volusia prosecutors and investigators are set to make an announcement on Robert Hayes at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Hayes is accused of murdering a woman in Jupiter in 2016.

He is facing first-degree murder charges out of Palm Beach County.

DNA links Florida murder suspect to Daytona Beach serial killings, police say

Palm Bay County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Hayes

This past September, Daytona Beach Police said Hayes’ DNA is linked to the deaths of two women killed between 2005-2006 in Daytona Beach.

"We had nothing as to what a suspect was, and to be able to come from nothing and be able to have a DNA and get the actual guy in custody, that's huge," Police Chief Craig Capri said.

The 37-year-old has not yet been charged with the Daytona Beach cases.