Report of student with weapon causes lockdown at Colonial High

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Colonial High School was put on lockdown Thursday while authorities investigated a report of a student with a weapon, according to Orange County Public Schools.

Officials said the ninth grade center was “briefly” placed on a lockdown, which was lifted after the student was located and no weapon was found.

“All students and staff are safe,” principal Hector Maestre said in a recorded message to the campus community.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed Orange County deputies patrolling the campus around 1 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.