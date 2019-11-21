Report of student with weapon causes lockdown at Colonial High
No weapon found
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Colonial High School was put on lockdown Thursday while authorities investigated a report of a student with a weapon, according to Orange County Public Schools.
Officials said the ninth grade center was “briefly” placed on a lockdown, which was lifted after the student was located and no weapon was found.
“All students and staff are safe,” principal Hector Maestre said in a recorded message to the campus community.
Sky 6 video from the scene showed Orange County deputies patrolling the campus around 1 p.m.
No further details were immediately available.
