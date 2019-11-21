76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

76ºF

News

Report of student with weapon causes lockdown at Colonial High

No weapon found

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Colonial High School, Orange County
Colonial High School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Colonial High School was put on lockdown Thursday while authorities investigated a report of a student with a weapon, according to Orange County Public Schools.

Officials said the ninth grade center was “briefly” placed on a lockdown, which was lifted after the student was located and no weapon was found.

“All students and staff are safe,” principal Hector Maestre said in a recorded message to the campus community.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed Orange County deputies patrolling the campus around 1 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Adrienne Cutway

Adrienne Cutway joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and began her journalism career at the Orlando Sentinel.

emailtwitter

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.