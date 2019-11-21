ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies released a sketch Thursday of a man accused of exposing himself.

The incident happened Wednesday around 3 p.m. on Haverstraw Avenue between Rogan Road and Conway Road, according to a news release.

Authorities did not provide information regarding who saw the man as he was exposing himself.

He is described as having wavy, shoulder-length brown hair and a goatee. He’s approximately 40 years old with a medium build.

Deputies said the man was wearing a black shirt, no pants and was last seen driving a green Kia Soul SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).