PALM BAY, Fla. – An armed bank robbery suspect led officers on a chase in Brevard County Friday morning that ended with a fiery crash when the suspect veered off the road, according to Palm Bay police officials.

Around 9 a.m. Friday police say the suspect committed an armed robbery in northwest Palm Bay and fled. His car was spotted by Melbourne police a short time later and began pursuing the suspect, according to police.

As the suspect drove into south Palm Bay his car veered off the road at Emerson Drive and Brickell Street. The vehicle crashed into a wooded area and caught fire, according to Palm Bay police Lt. Mike Smith.

Firefighters put out the blaze.

The suspect fled on foot but was quickly captured by law enforcement officers and taken into custody. Police said a female passenger was also in the car. It’s unclear if she will face any charges. Neither the driver or passenger were injured, police said.

Police have not identified the suspect but say he was out on bond on charges for a Titusville armed robbery when the latest incident occurred.

