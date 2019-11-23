FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County detective has been suspended without pay after he was arrested Saturday morning, officials said.

Officials said Detective Richard Petkovsek was suspended after FCSO found out he was arrested by the St. Augustine Police Department,

According to a news release, Petkovsek was arrested for disorderly intoxication and resisting without violence. Both are misdemeanor crimes.

Officials will review the facts of the case and determine what further personnel action needs to be taken.

“It is Sheriff’s Office policy to immediately suspend any deputy without pay who is arrested,” Chief Mark Strobridge said. “Sheriff Staly has directed that an internal investigation be conducted and is very disappointed in his conduct as reported by the St. Augustine Police Department.”

According to officials, Petkovsek was hired by the FCSO in 2014. He is assigned to the General Assignment Unit with the FCSO Investigative Services Division.