SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Longwood Police Department said a 44-year-old man was hit and killed by a train on Friday night.

The incident happened in the area of Longwood Street and Chuch Avenue.

This is just north of State Road 434 and just east of Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Investigators said the man was attempting to run across the tracks with a friend when he was hit and killed.

Police said it appears to be an accident.

Between Jan. 1 of 2014 and Nov. 15, 2019, there have been 84 fatal incidents involving trains in Central Florida.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

