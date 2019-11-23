Police search for missing 18-year-old Titusville resident
Christina James last seen near Fairglen neighborhood
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 18-year-old Titusville resident.
Police said Christina James was last seen wearing a gray puffy jacket near the Fairglen neighborhood at Garden Street and I-95.
James is described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.
