TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 18-year-old Titusville resident.

Police said Christina James was last seen wearing a gray puffy jacket near the Fairglen neighborhood at Garden Street and I-95.

James is described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.