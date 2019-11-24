Man, 22, dies after Marion County shooting
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man died after a shooting in Marion County, investigators said Saturday.
Deputies learned of the gunfire about 11 a.m. and responded to a home in the Little Lake Weir subdivision.
Authorities from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office found Dalton Edwards hurt, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
At this time, Major Crimes detectives are investigating.
When more information becomes available, it will be released, deputies said.
