DeLAND, Fla. – A woman is facing an aggravated battery charge after shooting at her son, Volusia County deputies say.

The gunfire went off Sunday just before 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Lindley Boulevard, according to deputies. The son told investigators the woman had been agitated earlier that evening. The 44-year-old said his roommate woke him up because his mother was upset he wasn’t answering her phone calls, according to the arrest report.

The son said he went to the driveway to meet his mother. She began to yell at him and threw a drink in his face, deputies say. The son said his mother later slapped him and he left their shared home in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

News 6 is not naming those involved in the incident due to the victim’s election to prevent disclosure of information under Marsy’s Law.

When he came back, the victim said his mother started to yell and swing at him, trying to hurt him. He again tried to walk away to deescalate the situation and that’s when she took out a gun and pointed it toward his head, according to the arrest report.

The man told investigators he grabbed the gun while it was in his mother’s hand. She pulled the trigger, narrowly missing his head, deputies say. The son managed to get her on the ground and force her to release the gun while yelling at his roommate to call 911, according to the report.

When deputies arrived, the son told officers he did not want to pursue criminal charges. The woman told deputies “you can put me in handcuffs,” according to the arrest report.

The woman did not deny shooting at her son saying “yes sir, I did because he can’t pay attention. While we were fighting I shot at him." Deputies say the woman smelled of alcohol.

The woman admitted to deputies she had two rifles in her vehicle. The woman has a concealed weapons license, according to investigators.

Deputies completed a risk protection order, temporarily restricting the woman’s access to guns.

She’s being held in the Volusia County Jail facing an aggravated battery charge with a deadly weapon.