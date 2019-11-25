DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – There was a drive-by shooting at 126 Marion Street in Daytona Beach Sunday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Authorities said witnesses in the area of the shooting heard four gun shots. The rounds struck the house, windows and the front door, according to police.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the shooting.

The people who live in the house told police they do not know why someone would want to shoot their house.

No one saw the shooting happen, but police said an unknown black vehicle may be involved.

