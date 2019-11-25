Orlando police search for suspect car after man found shot on sidewalk
Man is in stable condition, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police is searching for a suspect vehicle Monday after a man was found shot on the sidewalk.
Officers say they found the man Saturday at the 800 block of South Goldwyn Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.
They believe the suspect vehicle is a white passenger car. No other details were made available.
