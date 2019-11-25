VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who robbed a gas station was recognized because he was a regular customer at the convenience store, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 51-year-old Lawrence Westbrook robbed a BP gas station on Derbyshire Road in Daytona Beach that he was known to frequent. He’s also accused of robbing a 7-Eleven on Flomich Street in Daytona Beach.

When Westbrook was arrested Saturday night, he was still in possession of the gloves and weapon used during the crimes, according to a news release.

Westbrook is facing charges of robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s being held at the Volusia County Jail.