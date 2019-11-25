ORLANDO, Fla. – Holiday travel is already stressful to begin with but add in getting bumped from a flight and the situation turns downright dreadful.

A bump or a delay could mean spending several extra hours at the airport or even missing Thanksgiving dinner with the family.

In an attempt to help travelers this holiday season, financial site UpgradedPoints analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to determine the airlines that are most likely to bump travelers.

Frontier Airlines came in at No. 1 with 6.28 bumps per 100,000 passengers, followed by Spirit Airlines with 5.57 bumps per 100,000 passengers.

UpgradedPoints analyzed government data to find the airlines most likely to bump passengers.

Of all the airlines included in the study, Delta had the best numbers with only 22 bumps in 2018 out of more than 138 million passengers, equaling a rate of 0.02 bumps per 100,000 travelers.

Still, the site reports that it’s becoming less frequent for travelers to get bumped from overbooked flights.

To avoid getting bumped, Business Insider recommends checking in early, boarding when your row is called, avoiding peak travel times and selecting a seat when you book your flight.