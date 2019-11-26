64-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash
Driver turned into direct path of other car, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash Tuesday that left one man dead.
The crash happened Monday at 4:25 p.m. by S.R. 44 and Samsula Drive in Volusia County.
Troopers said 64-year-old Gary Boles was traveling westbound in a 2000 Toyota pick-up truck on S.R. 44. Another vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction on the eastbound lanes, according to the crash report.
As Boles tried to make a left turn to travel southbound on Samsula Drive, the 64-year-old turned into the direct path of the other vehicle, troopers say. The vehicle struck the right side of Boles’ pick-up.
Boles was taken to Halifax Health in Daytona where he later died.
