DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man who was shot in his driveway during an attempted robbery died Sunday, more than a week after the shooting, Daytona Beach police officials said.

Daytona Beach police said 56-year-old Sammy Watson had just parked his vehicle outside his home at 416 Margie Lane Nov. 17 when he was approached by a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants asking for money.

When Watson said “no” and began to walk away, the man pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice, hitting his right ankle and left thigh, before fleeing, according to a report. A bullet also shattered the victim’s phone, police said.

Watson was taken to Halifax Hospital and died on Nov. 24 as a result of his injuries, according to Daytona Beach police.

Before he died, Watson told police he did not recognize his attacker.

Detectives are still trying to identify the shooter. He is described as a black man between 20 and 35 years old who weighs between 150 and 190 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall.

The gun was a .45 caliber handgun, according to the police report.