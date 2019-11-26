ORLANDO, Fla. – The United States Department of Agriculture said Morris Meat Packing has recalled more than 500,000 pounds of various raw, intact pork products.

The recall was issued due to the products being produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the USDA.

The products were produced on Saturdays from Nov. 25, 2017, to Nov. 9, 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO RECALL

The USDA also provided photos of the different labels of the products subject to recall.

The products in the recall bear the establishment number of “EST. 18267” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to USDA.

Customers who still have these products in the refrigerator or freezer should throw it away.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 708-865-8566.