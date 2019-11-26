If you've got breakfast and brunch on the mind, you're in luck. There's a new Waffle House outpost in town, located at 6308 International Drive, Suite A, in Florida Center.

The chain serves classic traditional American breakfasts and lunch meals, with a highlight on waffles, omelets and hash browns. On the menu, you can also expect to see items like sandwiches, angus burgers and chili. Entrees such as pork chops, grilled chicken and steaks are also available.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Angela B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 20, wrote, "Amazing food," and Yelper Jae N. added, "It's so clean and spacious. The food is very good."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Waffle House is open 24 hours a day.

