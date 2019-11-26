ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County corrections officer was arrested Monday on a fraud charge, according to agency officials.

Der’Renae Freeman turned herself in to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a warrant for fraud out of Seminole County, records show. She has since bonded out.

Details about the circumstances that led to a warrant being issued have not been released.

Officials from Orange County Corrections Department said Freeman had been placed on leave without pay but she resigned effective Tuesday.

She was hired by the department in September.