ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three deputies were exposed to fentanyl while arresting a suspect Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man was arrested on felony narcotics charges around 2:50 p.m. and while on the way to the jail, he started experiencing symptoms of an overdose so the deputy pulled over and waited for fire fighters to arrive.

The suspect was given Narcan, to which he responded positively, a news release said.

Records show three deputies who were at the scene started to feel the effects of a possible overdose after being exposed to fentanyl.

Officials said the three deputies and the suspect were taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. They are expected to make a full recovery.