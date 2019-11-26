ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Monday in connection with a July homicide.

Gary Brumfield Jr. is accused of killing 58-year-old Vera Jones in a home on West Jackson Street July 13.

“Our homicide detectives worked diligently to bring some justice to Ms. Jones’ family,” OSCO wrote in a tweet.

Brumfield Jr. is now facing second-degree murder charges. He’s being held on no bond.