Orange County man arrested in connection with July murder
Suspect accused of killing 58-year-old Vera Jones
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Monday in connection with a July homicide.
Gary Brumfield Jr. is accused of killing 58-year-old Vera Jones in a home on West Jackson Street July 13.
“Our homicide detectives worked diligently to bring some justice to Ms. Jones’ family,” OSCO wrote in a tweet.
Brumfield Jr. is now facing second-degree murder charges. He’s being held on no bond.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.