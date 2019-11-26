POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A detective who was arrested earlier this year is now facing 26 additional charges, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk County Detective Dennis Jones Jr., 31, resigned around the time of his first arrest in September. Deputies said Jones lied in documents pertaining to two separate cases.

In one instance, Jones is accused of writing in documents that the parents of two juveniles who were involved in a relationship signed waivers indicating they didn’t want to seek prosecution, even though the parents never agreed to those terms, according to a news release.

Deputies said Jones wrote in another report that he visited a day care as part of an investigation even though he never did.

After Jones’ arrest in September, deputies said they reviewed all of his cases and found 22 more falsified documents.

“His actions did not result in any unlawful arrests, nor in a failure to arrest a suspect. The common denominator in the 22 reports was his effort to take shortcuts and reduce his workload,” officials wrote in a news release.

Jones is facing an additional 22 counts of a public servant falsifying official records, two counts forgery and two counts uttering false instrument. He was arrested Monday on those charges.

“We are extremely disappointed in -- and embarrassed by -- Jones’ lazy, deceitful conduct as a sworn law enforcement officer. He betrayed the trust of the men and women with whom he worked, and the public he was entrusted to serve," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We want the community to know that we will always hold those who betray the public’s trust accountable, and that it’s our intention he is convicted and sent to state prison.”