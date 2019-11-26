ORLANDO, Fla. – The red kettles are back for one of The Salvation Army’s well-known fundraisers.

The nonprofit along with WKMG will work to raise funds to help those who battle poverty in the Central Florida community.

From Nov. 25 until Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army will try to raise $500,000 through its Red Kettle Campaign. People can donate coins or cash wherever they see a volunteer with a red kettle. Volunteers should also be equipped to accept debit and credit cards.

The Salvation Army also has a virtual kettles program where groups and businesses in the community can create teams and raise money together. Teams are eligible to win prizes from WKMG and The Salvation Army with a minimum of a $500 donation. The Salvation Army is trying to reach its goal of 1,000 teams.

To create a fundraising team, click here.

The Salvation Army says nearly 40 million Americans struggle with poverty. They’ve created a guide of donations to explain how your contribution can help someone in need.

$25 can help provide Christmas gifts for one child in need

$60 can help provide two nights of shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the community

$100 can help provide 42 meals for the hungry

The organization says donations help run year-round services including resources to help combat addiction, provide shelter, help disaster survivors and combat hunger. By investing in the community with local programs The Salvation Army says they are building a stronger community and your donation makes an impact.

Captain Ken Chapman, the Orlando area commander, explains why you should donate to The Salvation Army in the video below.

Donations are tax-deductible. The organization recommends keeping e-mail donation receipts for official records.