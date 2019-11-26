WINTER PARK, Fla. – Winter Park City Commissioners approved $6 million in funding from Orange County on Monday.

The funding is expected to support the Canopy Project.

The goal of the project is to create a state-of-the-art library and events center.

It’s scheduled to open in the spring of 2021.

The county will provide $3 million in a tourist development tax grant in the year 2022 and another $3 million in the year 2024.

The Events Center is projected to generate nearly $12 million annually.

The city posted renderings of the project at this link.