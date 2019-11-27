ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a child is alert and breathing after the child was pulled from a pool at The Four Seasons at Walt Disney World.

The Sheriff’s Office said the child was at the pool with mom and a guest at the pool saw the kid facing downward.

Deputies said the guest grabbed the child and called for help.

Investigators said employees came to his aid and administered CPR to revive the child.

The child was transported to an Emergency Room for observations, according to investigators.

The child is alert and breathing, according to deputies.