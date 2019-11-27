Central Florida law enforcement agencies are in a giving mood ahead of Thanksgiving, making it a point to show their gratitude for the community with giveaways before the holiday.

In Daytona Beach, officers gave away 15 Thanksgiving food baskets to families in the community. Staff from the department assisted with the hand-off, coordinating with officers to make sure those in need have food for their table come Thursday.

“We always strive to give back to the community and this is just another example of how we accomplish that,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “Stay tuned for more giving as we grow closer to the holidays.”

But Daytona Beach officers weren’t the only ones delivering food baskets to the community.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Basket Brigade of Central Florida and other community members to help deliver dozens of laundry baskets filled with Thanksgiving goods.

Deputies delivered the care packages filled with food, decor, plates and other items so families in need could rest easy and fill their table come Thanksgiving day.

This holiday, a Kissimmee kitten is grateful for the help of the city’s firefighters.

Kissimmee firefighters responded to a resident at an apartment complex for a stranded kitten call. The resident told firefighters they heard the meows coming from the walls.

Crews made a small opening and found an adorable gray kitten past the drywall. The resident decided to adopt the kitten and make the apartment its permanent home.

In Lake County, deputies visited the energetic preschoolers at Woodlands Lutheran Church in Montverde. Fire Chief Jim Dickerson read to the class and gifted them their own fire helmets.

Orlando firefighters also took the time to make a boy’s day. Firefighters from Engine 3 in College Park presented Gabriel with his own Orlando Fire Department bunker gear in his size for his 2nd birthday.

The crew surprised him with the goods at his house since his family visits the station twice a week. They said this gesture was to show how much Gabriel visits and excitement means to the station.

“All of our family is totally touched, grateful for and overwhelmed by your kindness to Gabe - what a memorial 2nd Bday!," the family said in a message to the unit. “Your gift was icing on the cake.”

Make sure to watch News 6 at Nine on weekdays to see how law enforcement across Central Florida are humanizing the badge.