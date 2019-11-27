Plane makes emergency landing on Florida road
No injuries reported
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – No one was injured when a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a road in Bunnell Wednesday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the plane experienced some sort of engine failure and landed at about 12:45 p.m. on County Highway 205 near Espanola Cemetery. No one was injured and there was no damage to the cemetery.
As of 1:30 p.m., the plane had been removed from the road and all lanes of the highway were open.
The pilot was the sole occupant of the Cessna Skyhawk.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.