FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – No one was injured when a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a road in Bunnell Wednesday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the plane experienced some sort of engine failure and landed at about 12:45 p.m. on County Highway 205 near Espanola Cemetery. No one was injured and there was no damage to the cemetery.

As of 1:30 p.m., the plane had been removed from the road and all lanes of the highway were open.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the Cessna Skyhawk.