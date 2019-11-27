ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms in the west and midwest parts of the country led to ripple effect delays at Orlando International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

More than 150,000 people were expected at the terminal on the day before Thanksgiving, which is considered the airport's seventh busiest day, according to officials.

On Wednesday, travelers moved smoothly through check-in and security checkpoints, but some ran into departure delays for their flights.

Allison Standridge was flying back home to Arkansas with her family when she learned her flight would be leaving late.

“The parks were packed and we’re just trying to get out of the way and get home before it gets even busier,” Standridge said. “We were delayed about 30 minutes so far, so maybe no more delays.”

Dave Cox said the storms forced his family to be rerouted to Orlando as they tried to catch a flight to Jamaica.

“Well we had to change our flight once already from Minneapolis,” Cox said. “We came down here instead and we were told to go through Baltimore, but got transferred down this way and now we’re going to make it in time.”

According to AAA, 4.5 million Americans are expected to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is a 4.6% increase from 2018.

Airport officials recommend travelers check with their airline for cancellations or delays before heading to the airport. Saturday is predicted to be the busiest day for air travel with more than 170,000 passengers expected in Orlando.