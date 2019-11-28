SANFORD, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Sanford around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the area of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Lake Mary Boulevard.

This is just east of State Road 417.

Investigators said a 20-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Toyota southbound on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

FHP said a 46-year-old man was driving a 2015 Ford truck northbound on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Troopers said a 48-year-old man was driving a 2008 Chrysler northbound on Ronald Regan Boulevard next to the Ford.

The driver of the Toyota attempted to make a left turn to go east on Lake Mary Boulevard, according to FHP.

The Toyota went into the direct path of the Ford and the Chrysler, according to investigators.

The Ford and the Chrysler hit the right side of the Toyota, according to troopers.

FHP said Maya Barriera, 19, of Sanford, was a passenger in the Toyota and died from her injuries in the crash.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.