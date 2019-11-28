VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department scheduled a press conference for Friday to discuss the recent fatal shootings.

There have been three fatal shootings in the past couple of weeks.

Man, 36, shot to death while eating dinner with his family in Daytona Beach home

On Wednesday, 36-year-old Fausto Flores Hernandez was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on North Franklin Street.

Police said Hernandez was eating dinner with his family at the time of the shooting.

Daytona Beach robbery victim found shot in driveway dies, police say

On Sunday, 56-year-old Sammy Watson died a week after getting shot outside his home on Margie Lane.

Investigators said he was approached by a man asking for money.

Eric Gordon, 18, was found dead outside of Campbell Middle School with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police: Teen shot, killed outside Campbell Middle School

“Some cold-blooded killer left him for dead in a car and fled and we’re going to find him and do what we can to get closure, I promise you that,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri. “Very good kid. Never been in trouble. Had a promising future and his life was cut short.”