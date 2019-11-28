ORLANDO, Fla. – Twitter users rushed to Twitter when Facebook and Instagram went down Thursday morning.

#instagramdown was one of the top trends in Orlando on Thursday morning.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Instagram posted on Twitter.

News 6 noticed an issue with Facebook around 11 a.m.

With two of the biggest social media outlets down, Twitter users used the platform to post memes and jokes.

Some joked everyone is going to Twitter to see what happened to Facebook.