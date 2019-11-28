ORLANDO, Fla. – Twitter users rushed to Twitter when Facebook and Instagram went down Thursday morning.

#instagramdown was one of the top trends in Orlando on Thursday morning.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Instagram posted on Twitter.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

News 6 noticed an issue with Facebook around 11 a.m.

With two of the biggest social media outlets down, Twitter users used the platform to post memes and jokes.

Some joked everyone is going to Twitter to see what happened to Facebook.

The amount of people running to twitter to complain because Facebook and Instagram is down: #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/HcXqQdZuMm — Ediye (@iamOkon) November 28, 2019

Facebook and Instagram are down? BUT HOW WILL I TELL PEOPLE I AM THANKFUL FOR THEM??#InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/Xny13klHqo — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) November 28, 2019

Library cat welcomes instagrammers to Twitter #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/srxeakLuK3 — National Library of Scotland (@natlibscot) November 28, 2019