TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Democratic voters will have 18 candidates from which to choose when they head to the polls for the crucial March 17 presidential primary.

The field will include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick -- two of the most recent entrants in an already crowded field. Bloomberg and Patrick entered the race this month.

Friday is the deadline for Florida’s Democratic Party to submit its list of candidates to state elections officials.

By the time Florida's primary is held, half the country will have already voted. Nevertheless, the state could tilt the contest because of its 29 electoral votes.

Most polls have former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren leading the pack.