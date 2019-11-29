LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal car crash happened Thursday evening in Lake County on County Road 474 near Yancey Road around 7:10 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the car left the roadway and overturned.

A male driver and a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene and a child in the car was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

FHP hasn’t said the relationship between the child and the man and woman.