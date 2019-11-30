DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- – Daytona Beach police were searching for two men accused of tying a woman up inside her car and attempting to set it on fire.

Investigators said it happened at around 8 p.m. on Thursday in a parking lot at the corner of International Speedway Boulevard and Hagen Drive.

They said officers found the woman with her wrists tied with a zip tie tied to her steering wheel.

They said duct tape was used around her ankles, her mouth and her head.

Officers said she identified the suspects as Gibbon Agledor, her ex-boyfriend, and a friend she only knows by the name Eric.

Gibbon Agledor is wanted by Daytona Beach Police. This is his mugshot from a previous arrest in Volusia County.

She said Eric doused her and parts of her car with rubbing alcohol, set pieces of paper on fire and threw them on the passenger-side floorboard.

Investigators said she told them the same thing happened the night before at the Walmart on Beville Road.

She said in that incident, a man tied her up and put her in the trunk of her car.

On Thursday night, she said she was able to get to her cell phone and text her friends where she was located.

Daytona Beach police investigators said they have an arrest warrant for Agledor.

If you know where he is located, call the police immediately.