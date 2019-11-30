MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected bank robber.

Police said officers went to the PNC Bank in the 5500 block of North Wickham Road at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a bank robbery that was in progress.

The alleged bank robber left the area before police arrived and could not be found, police said. He is described by police as about 6 feet tall and had a mustache. He wore a blue poncho-type shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident to call Detective Cincimino at 321-608-6456 or report anonymously by calling Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).