ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing a bank on Edgewater Drive around 1:16 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tamorris Raynor has been charged with robbery.

Police said Raynor is accused of demanding $10,000 to a bank teller at the Regions Bank.

The arrest affidavit shows Raynor is accused of telling the teller he did not want funny money or anything traceable.

Investigators said Raynor was apprehended within an established perimeter a short time later.