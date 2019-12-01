2 men found with gunshot wounds in Orange County, officials say
Officials: Victims in critical condition after incident on Barksdale Drive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were found with gunshot wounds Saturday evening.
Deputies went to the 2100 block of Barksdale Drive at about 5:06 p.m.
Officials said deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both of the victims were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition, officials said.
There is currently no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
