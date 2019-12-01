ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were found with gunshot wounds Saturday evening.

Deputies went to the 2100 block of Barksdale Drive at about 5:06 p.m.

Officials said deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition, officials said.

There is currently no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.