ORLANDO, Fla. – Hear that? It’s the sound of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The bell-ringing is back with this year’s start of the more than 100-year-old tradition raising donations to help those who are in need.

“(The donations) will be used for 300 beds of shelter every single night, 1000 meals, 100 at-risk youth that come hot meal with us every day 319 Seniors that live in our towers a lot of help throughout this community,” Capt. Ken Chapman said.

On Monday, several customers at Publix in College Park did not hesitate to drop off some cash on their way out of the store.

Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army's annual budget. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

This year, the organization added several options for donations including Apple Pay, Google Pay, or by using a debit card. Chapman explained they are hoping more people will donate since Christmas is only a few weeks away.

The goal is to raise $500,000.

"I believe Orlando will step up and help us out," Chapman said.

Donors can also create a virtual kettle online with the Salvation Army or if you’re interested in volunteering, visit alvationarmyflorida.org/orlando.