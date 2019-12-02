APOPKA – A boy was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

The crash occurred at East Semoran Boulevard and Thompson Road in Apopka, authorities said.

A witness said the boy was trying to cross the street with his grandmother when he was struck. They were not at a crosswalk, according to the witness.

The driver of a Ford Focus was turning onto Thompson when the crash happened. The driver is not expected to be charged, authorities said.

The boy was airlifted to the hospital via helicopter on a trauma alert, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the boy is in stable, but serious condition.