Boy hospitalized after being struck by car in Orange County
Boy in stable condition at hospital
APOPKA – A boy was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.
The crash occurred at East Semoran Boulevard and Thompson Road in Apopka, authorities said.
A witness said the boy was trying to cross the street with his grandmother when he was struck. They were not at a crosswalk, according to the witness.
The driver of a Ford Focus was turning onto Thompson when the crash happened. The driver is not expected to be charged, authorities said.
The boy was airlifted to the hospital via helicopter on a trauma alert, authorities said.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the boy is in stable, but serious condition.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.