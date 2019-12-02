Cheaper gas prices expected to come your way
Lower oil prices should lead to 5-10 cent drop at the pump, experts say
ORLANDO, Fla. – It may soon cost you a little less to fill up your vehicle in Florida.
A new report by AAA is predicting a 5-10 cent per gallon drop in prices at the pump in the next week or two. Experts say it is due to a drop in oil prices.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida is $2.43, about 8 cents higher than last week. However, that is among the lowest in the nation.
The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $2.59.
