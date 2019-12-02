ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A drunken driver fatally struck a man on a scooter then fled the scene when he saw what he had done, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said Kevin Zoeckler, 61, was driving a Saturn SUV Saturday evening when he struck a man who was crossing Granada Boulevard on a mobility scooter. Witnesses said Zoeckler got out of his vehicle after the crash, saw the man lying in the median then drove off, records show.

Zoeckler was located at a nearby Wawa and when an officer approached and asked how his night was going, he said, “It’s not going to good,” according to the affidavit.

Records show Zoeckler told the officer that he hit a man on a scooter but “I’m not leaving the scene of the accident,” and, “I just don’t know what to do at the moment." He said the victim, Kenneth Strickler, pulled out in front of him, according to the report.

Strickler, 84, died at a hospital, authorities said.

Police said Zoeckler was unsteady on his feet and having trouble speaking, so officers administered a field sobriety test, which Zoeckler failed.

He was arrested on multiple DUI-related charges.