Volusia County, Fla. – Two children who went missing with their mother after a custody visit from Volusia County have been found in Columbia County, according to authorities.

The two children were went missing with their mother, who lost custody of them after a violent domestic living environment, according to reports.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the mother, Margarita Guiterrez, is in custody.

The two children and their mother met with the children’s grandmother in DeLand.

According to officials, the grandmother was previously given custody of the two children.

Authorities said the visit was unsupervised and happened at 12:30 p.m. at a Lowe’s on Friday.

“The Sheriff’s Office was alerted when Guiterrez failed to return the children, Isabelle Jones, 11, and Xzavier Espinosa, 5, at the required time,” a news release said.

Guiterrez “faces a charge of interfering with custody in Volusia County, along with several charges in Lake City, including burglary of a residence, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence and child abuse,” acccording to a news release.

Deputies caught Guiterrez during a burglary Sunday night at a vacant property. Deputies said Guiterrez was unable to show them an ID and took off in a car. Deputies chased Guiterrez until she was caught in Lake City.