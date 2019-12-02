The key suspects in the deaths of a Florida couple who was found dead in a burned van with their child sleeping on a porch at a nearby home have been in federal custody for months, according to WIVB.

The TV station’s report does not name the suspects but does quote an assistant U.S. attorney who said police cameras positioned near drug houses in Buffalo showed a red Kia Optima near the rented van Nicole Merced-Plaud and Miguel Valentin-Colon drove to New York before they were found dead on Sept. 15.

Then, on the night the couple was killed, occupants of the Kia were seen carrying at least seven contractor bags from the car to a fire pit behind a drug house, the station reports.

Federal agents said human remains were found in that fire pit and tests are being done to determine whether they belong to Dhamyl Roman, who traveled from Florida to New York with Merced-Plaud and Valentin-Colon, according to WIVB.

The couple’s 3-year-old son has since returned to the Orlando area, where he is living with family members.

Click here to read more on this story at WIVB.com.