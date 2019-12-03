DELAND, Fla. – Noisy neighbors better keep it down in DeLand.

City leaders passed an ordinance Monday meant to eliminate loud noise in residential areas.

DeLand police can now fine people if noise is heard 300 feet or more from their home during the day. The distance is reduced to 150 feet at night.

The first offense for violating the noise restrictions would come with a warning. Violators will be fined $250 pm second offense. The third offense would be a $500 fine.