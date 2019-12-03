In search of a new favorite tattoo spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tattoo spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for tattoo.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Miss Heidi's Tattoo

Photo: Miss Heidi's Tattoo/Yelp

First on the list is Miss Heidi's Tattoo. Located at 821 E. Michigan St., the tattoo, piercing and permanent makeup spot is the highest-rated tattoo spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp.

2. Game Face Tattoos

Photo: Corrina W./Yelp

Next up is Game Face Tattoos, situated at 2015 S. Orange Ave. With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo and piercing spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lowbrow Art Productions

Photo: Lowbrow Art Productions/Yelp

Lowbrow Art Productions, an art gallery and tattoo spot in Lake Eola Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 634 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

4. Hart and Huntington Tattoo

Photo: jeff c./Yelp

Over in Florida Center, check out Hart and Huntington Tattoo, which has earned four stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp. You can find the tattoo spot at 6000 Universal Blvd., Suite 745-A.

5. Rise Above Tattoo

photo: stephanie b./yelp

Last but not least, there's Rise Above Tattoo, a Colonialtown North favorite with 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews. Stop by 1009 N. Mills Ave. to hit up the art gallery and tattoo spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

