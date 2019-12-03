LIST: Shelter locations in Central Florida as temps drop into the 40s
Temps will hit the 70s in Brevard County on Thursday
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Temps will be in the 40s in Brevard County on Tuesday.
Several shelters will be in open in the county.
The shelters listed below will include dinner and breakfast:
North Brevard Coalition of Human Services
- Disabled Veterans Chapter 109
- 435 N Singleton Ave
- Titusville, FL 32796
- 321-269-0109
- Shelter opens at 5 p.m. and closes the following day at 8 a.m.
Central Brevard Sharing Center
- 113 Aurora Street
- Cocoa, FL 32922
- 321-631-0306
- Shelter opens at 6 p.m and closes the following day at 8 a.m.
His Place Ministries
- 1842 South Harbor City Blvd
- Melbourne, FL 32901
- 321-674-9009
- Shelter opens at 8 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m.
Mosaic Palm Bay
- 2100 Malabar Blvd NE
- Palm Bay, FL 32905
- 321-821-4067
- Shelter opens at 6 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m.
On Wednesday, Brevard County residents can expect a high of 68 degrees and a low of 41.
On Thursday, Temps will reach 71 with a low of 47 degrees.
The National Weather Service projects temps will reach 75 and drop to 56 degrees on Friday.
