59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

59ºF

News

LIST: Shelter locations in Central Florida as temps drop into the 40s

Temps will hit the 70s in Brevard County on Thursday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: brevard county

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Temps will be in the 40s in Brevard County on Tuesday.

Several shelters will be in open in the county.

The shelters listed below will include dinner and breakfast:

North Brevard Coalition of Human Services

  • Disabled Veterans Chapter 109
  • 435 N Singleton Ave
  • Titusville, FL 32796
  • 321-269-0109
  • Shelter opens at 5 p.m. and closes the following day at 8 a.m.

Central Brevard Sharing Center

  • 113 Aurora Street
  • Cocoa, FL 32922
  • 321-631-0306
  • Shelter opens at 6 p.m and closes the following day at 8 a.m.

His Place Ministries

  • 1842 South Harbor City Blvd
  • Melbourne, FL 32901
  • 321-674-9009
  • Shelter opens at 8 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m.

Mosaic Palm Bay

  • 2100 Malabar Blvd NE
  • Palm Bay, FL 32905
  • 321-821-4067
  • Shelter opens at 6 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m.

On Wednesday, Brevard County residents can expect a high of 68 degrees and a low of 41.

On Thursday, Temps will reach 71 with a low of 47 degrees.

The National Weather Service projects temps will reach 75 and drop to 56 degrees on Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: