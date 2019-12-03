LIST: Shelter locations in Central Florida as temps drop into the 40s

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Temps will be in the 40s in Brevard County on Tuesday.

Several shelters will be in open in the county.

The shelters listed below will include dinner and breakfast:

North Brevard Coalition of Human Services

Disabled Veterans Chapter 109

435 N Singleton Ave

Titusville, FL 32796

321-269-0109

Shelter opens at 5 p.m. and closes the following day at 8 a.m.

Central Brevard Sharing Center

113 Aurora Street

Cocoa, FL 32922

321-631-0306

Shelter opens at 6 p.m and closes the following day at 8 a.m.

His Place Ministries

1842 South Harbor City Blvd

Melbourne, FL 32901

321-674-9009

Shelter opens at 8 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m.

Mosaic Palm Bay

2100 Malabar Blvd NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905

321-821-4067

Shelter opens at 6 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m.

On Wednesday, Brevard County residents can expect a high of 68 degrees and a low of 41.

On Thursday, Temps will reach 71 with a low of 47 degrees.

The National Weather Service projects temps will reach 75 and drop to 56 degrees on Friday.