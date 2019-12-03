ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot in the head and another was shot in the torso during a “robbery gone wrong,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The two victims and their roommates were at their home on Barksdale Drive Saturday evening when the shooting happened.

According to the report, Sarah Amanda Johnston said she arrived at the home with Quavces Anthony Jones, Mark Churchill Smith and another man and initially went inside alone, but then saw the three men were inside as well.

Smith claimed he didn’t know they were planning to rob the residents until Jones entered the home and started shooting, authorities said. Smith admitted to holding two men at gunpoint, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Jones called the shooting a “robbery gone wrong” and said he fired about five warning shots to “let them know what’s up.” Another suspect, who has not yet been arrested, also fired his gun, records show.

It’s unclear which suspects shot a victim in the head and another victim in the torso.

Residents at the home who recognized Johnston and surveillance video helped lead deputies to the suspects, according to the affidavit.

Johnston, Smith and Jones are facing charges of home invasion robbery, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.