Trader Joe’s recalls sushi products for potential listeria contamination

ORLANDO, Fla. – Trader Joe’s is warning customers of a recall affecting certain fresh products that could be contaminated with listeria.

The popular grocery chain says its supplier Fuji Foods warns some of its refrigerated products could be affected and are sold in Florida stores.

Below is a list of products:

California Rolls

Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice Avocado

Spicy California Rolls

Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls

Tofu Spring Rolls

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Smoked Salmon Philly Roll

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl

Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl

Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip

No illnesses have been reported, according to a Trader Joe’s release. All affected products have been removed from store shelves. Those who have purchased these products are encouraged to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Those with questions about the recall can also submit their inquiries to Trader Joe’s customer service department via e-mail.