Bakari Burns to be next city commissioner of District 6 in Orlando, unofficial results show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Bakari Burns will be the next city commissioner of District 6 in Orlando, according to the unofficial results on the website of the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Burns had 1,979 votes in the runoff election.

Gary Siplin had 930 votes.

932 of Burns’ votes came through the mail, 196 were through early voting and 851 were tallied on election day.

Only 11.5 percent of eligible voters participated in the runoff election.

