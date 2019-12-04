Check out 4 best inexpensive bars in Orlando

Wondering where to find the best bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bars in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Lazy Moon Pizza

Topping the list is Lazy Moon Pizza. Located at 1011 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 101 in Park Lake-Highland, the bar, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated affordable bar in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 400 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jenna M. wrote, "My fave is the Down Home slice. That's this spot's BBQ chicken pizza. But I also love to build my own slice."

2. Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar

Photo: Ximena O./Yelp

Next up is Central Business District's Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar, situated at 57 W. Central Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 338 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Colombian spot, serving burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

The site has lots more information on Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar, which first opened in 2011 as a food truck.

As for the business's signature items, it still specializes "in Colombian style burgers, perros, arepas, empanadas, pinchos and other street fare," according to the business's Yelp profile.

3. Dead Lizard Brewing Company

Photo: julie t./Yelp

33rd St. Industrial's Dead Lizard Brewing Company, located at 4507 S.W. 36th St., Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap bar, brewery and venues and event space four stars out of 109 reviews.

We looked there for an overview of Dead Lizard Brewing Company.

"Just like the industrial area where we are located, our Taproom is large open, and full of metal and concrete. From inside our Taproom, you will be able to see our 10-barrel system and enjoy a flight or a pint of our freshly brewed beer."

Curious about who's behind the business?

"The Dine Family has been brewing and passing down the passion for creating quality beer from father to son for three generations," per the history section of its Yelp profile.

4. The Lucky Lure

Photo: alan l./Yelp

The Lucky Lure, a bar in North Orange, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 82 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1427 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

Yelper Julie A. wrote, "Best Bartenders ever! Stiff drinks and seriously incredible local musicians playing regularly during the weekdays! Dog friendly, great specials, beautiful view of nightly sunsets, bar games and fun patrons and staff!"

