Man fatally shoots home intruder, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fatal shooting incident on Brophy Boulevard.

Brophy Boulevard is just east of Interstate 95 and just south of State Road 520.

A man called 911 dispatchers around noon on Wednesday saying he shot a person attempting to burglarize the home he was at, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the caller told a dispatcher he fired his gun as the man was attempting to climb through the window.

The man fell from the window, according to investigators.

Investigators said deputies found the man dead in the backyard of the house.

The Sheriff’s Office said the preliminary investigation shows there may have been a second suspect in the area at the time of the shooting.

Deputies did not find the suspect.

Homicide agents are collecting evidence at the scene, according to investigators.

Investigators said they are not releasing the names of anyone involved in the incident at the time.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-8413.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.